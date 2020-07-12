CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will be a much quieter day after severe storms Saturday, especially to the south and southwest of Chicago.
An early morning thunderstorm cant’t be ruled out, but the weather will improve as the morning goes on. There will be partly sunny skies and a high around 81 degrees.
Swimming conditions will be dangerous along the Illinois and Indiana lakeshores with waves of three to six feet.
Monday will be a bit warmer with sunshine and a high of 84, a typical temperature for this time of year.
Tuesday turns up the heat with a high near 90 degrees.
