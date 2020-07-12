CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana health officials Sunday announced an additional 560 cases of COVID-19 and another four deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 51,612 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 2,567.
Another 193 probable deaths have been reported in patients who have no confirmed positive test on record.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady with more than 38% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators available, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
To date, 564,647 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 558,146 on Saturday.
Indiana testing locations can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.