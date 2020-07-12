CHICAGO (CBS) — Palos Park police are warning about text messages that look like they are warning you about someone you know contracting coronavirus, but it’s a scam. Thieves use it to get access to the information in your phone.
They say if you get the text, do not click on the link. It is not from an official agency.
Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle spoke with CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot about two different apps, RoboKiller and TextKiller, that she says will keep the scammers away.
She says most phone carriers provide some level of protection by noting a call ringing through is a potential scam, but RoboKiller prevents the call from ever ringing. The app also provides answer bots to tie up the line and confuse the scam artist. The bot voice can even be a celebrity such as Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama, or Sophia Vergara.
More information on RoboKiller and TextKiller can be found on Nichelle’s website.