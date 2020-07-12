CHICAGO (CBS) — After a long 10-month wait, the 2020 Major League Baseball season is quickly arriving.

By this time next week, the Cubs and White Sox will be playing an exhibition game against each other.

The Cubs continue their workouts and intrasquad games at Wrigley Field. They remain the only Major League team without any players testing positive for COVID-19.

That’s the good news. But Javy Baez and the rest of the Cubs are still adjusting to the new normal of this strange summer just like everybody else.

“Not being close to anybody. You know, I’m really close to my teammates, but we obviously got to keep the distance, and it’s really weird, and it’s really weird not shaking hands; not having people around you when you do the routine or when you switch… we can’t do any of that,” Baez said.

The Sox are staying busy under the sun at Guaranteed Rate Field. Pandemic or not, Tim Anderson is going to bat flip – he went deep twice in the Sox Sunday scrimmage.

Meanwhile, Dane Dunning looks like he’s fully recovered from his 2019 Tommy John surgery, and the 25-year-old would love to make his Major League debut with this up-and-coming Sox team.

“I definitely feel like I’m at the point again, especially throwing today went really well, so definitely a confidence booster. To be honest, I’m still trying to take it one day at a time, just see where they put me, just try to be available for the use if I get the chance this year,” Dunning said. “My biggest goal is to try to debut this year, and hopefully I can be part of the team.”