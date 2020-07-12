CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were looking for a 1-year-old girl who was last seen in Englewood on Friday evening.
Alanna Harris was last seen in the area of the 6900 block of South Ada Street around 8 p.m. Friday, police said. She is a Black female with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 18 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt, flower-pattern shorts, and a wristband with her name on the arm, and she has three ponytails in her hair.
Alanna was last seen in the company of her father, who was driving a Tan Nissan. She may be in the area of the 5700 block of South Hamilton Avenue.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.