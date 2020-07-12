CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since July 5.
Elizabeth Walker, 36, is missing from the 6600 block of South May Street in Englewood. She also goes by Elizabeth Flores or Elizabeth Pritchett.
She is also known to frequent the areas of 63rd and Hamilton and Ogden Park.
Elizabeth is about 5 feet one inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area One detectives at (312)747-8380.