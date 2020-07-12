CHICAGO (CBS) — A march, a rally, and a call to stop the violence was held each day this weekend.
The march was organized by Revolution Club Chicago, which describes itself as a communist organization dedicated to resisting oppression.
Dozens of people walked through Englewood on Saturday and South Shore on Sunday calling for an end to the cycle of deadly violence.
“We need to quit killing each other, because there’s real impact, and look, if you get into a continual cycle where you’re killing this person, they come back and kill you, they get their families, they get their families – you know, you just get into a pattern of revenge,” an activist said. “And then it’s like you’re getting attacked from all sides of society, you know?”
The members of the Revolution Club also talked with residents about police reform.