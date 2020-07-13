DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure keeps conditions dry and quiet Monday evening and tonight as winds relax.

The low Monday night is 66.

Warm southerly winds increase Tuesday, pulling warmer air our way. The high is 88.

A system bringing storms to Iowa Tuesday may send us some late-day high clouds. But dry air in place dominates and the day is dry.

As moisture increases through Tuesday night, storm chances begin closer to daybreak Wednesday. After that, heat continues to build for several days.

The high for Wednesday is 86.