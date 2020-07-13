CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials have announced 883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including six additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced the state has seen a total of 154,799 virus cases and 7,193 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
While Monday’s daily total represented the third day in a row of declining cases, the rate of new cases actually represented an increase from Sunday, due to a drop in the number of tests reported. In the past day, labs in Illinois have reported 30,012 virus tests, for a daily positive test rate of 2.94% On Sunday, the state reported a record 38,894 tests, for a 2.45% positivity rate. Over the past week, the average statewide positivity rate is 3.0%, up from 2.6% one week ago.
As of Sunday night, 1,362 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 334 in intensive care, and 136 on ventilators. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have been relatively flat for the past two weeks.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.