Last Updated 12:05 p.m. July 13, 2020

Overview

Chicago, along with the rest of the state, is in phase four of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

Social Distancing

COVID-19 complicates things for family members still working, “Working during this time is not as stressful as coming home.”

Reopening

Mayor Lori Lightfoot transitioned into Phase 4 of reopening on Friday, June 26, along with the rest of Illinois.

The mayor said on July 13 that while Illinois has seen a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases in the past week, she doesn’t think the city of Chicago has reached a point where officials need to go back to some of the restrictions that were lifted in recent weeks, such as again prohibiting indoor dining at bars and restaurants.

In early June, Chicago entered phase three, safety remains top priority as business owners reopen shops. Malls officially reopen.

Businesses & Facilities

If you are due in traffic court at the Daley Center, you probably don’t have to leave home. Most cases are being scheduled for video conference via Zoom.

Events

Lightfoot is ordering all bars, breweries, and restaurants that serve liquor to close at midnight, in an effort to further curb the spread of COVID-19 in Chicago.

Healthcare Status

COVID-19 testing is now free for all in Illinois. Individuals attending police protests encouraged to get tested. The CTA is giving away “travel healthy” kits for riders.

Schools

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act will extend through the school year into the summer.

How To Help

Chicago’s Night Ministry alters methods but continues homeless outreach during pandemic. “Golden ticket” of medical debt relief coming to 1,300 families.

Public Transport

CTA is setting passenger limits as city rolls out reopening plan. Just how clean are the buses and trains?