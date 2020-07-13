CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday evening were searching for a 12-year-old girl from the Prairie Shores area who has not been seen since the 4th of July.
Angel Hunter was last seen on Saturday, July 4, near her home in the 2600 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.
Angel is a Black female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown-blond braids. She was last seen wearing a white top, khaki green camouflage shorts, and rainbow-colored Crocs.
Angel may be in the area of 64th and Justine streets, 63rd Street and Ashland Avenue, or 65th Street and Wolcott Avenue in the West Englewood area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.