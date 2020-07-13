David Ross, 5 Cubs Players, Miss Workout As They Await Precautionary COVID-19 Test ResultsTesting delays forced Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross and five other players to miss their workout at Wrigley Field Monday morning, out of an abundance of caution.

Blackhawks Training Camp Opens Without Corey Crawford, But With Brent SeabrookTraining camp opened on Monday, and Corey Crawford was the only player in the 35-man roster who was not on the ice. And it is not just a one-day thing.

COVID-19 Cancels Chicago Marathon; 'It's The Right Call'"It'll be sadly missed but I do believe it is the right call."

No Corey Crawford As Blackhawks Begin Practicing AgainThe 35-year-old Crawford was “unfit to play or to participate,” coach Jeremy Colliton said — sticking closely to the league's strict language for discussing missing players in the COVID-19 world.

WNBA Season Opens July 25 With Weekend Dedicated To Black Lives Matter MovementThe league's opening weekend will see players using their voices and uniforms to raise awareness and seek justice for women and girls who have been the forgotten victims of police brutality and racial violence.

Chicago Marathon Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns"In response to the ongoing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Chicago announced the decision to cancel the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and all race weekend activities."