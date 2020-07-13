WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Wheeling credited an officer Monday with rescuing an 11-year-old boy from a fire last week.
Officer Angela Kaehler was on patrol in the Whippletree Village mobile home park on Friday afternoon when she saw smoke and a home on fire, police said.
As she began noticing police and fire department units, she saw the boy running into the home at 15 Brougham Dr. trying to save his pet.
Kaehler sprang into action and rescued the boy, police said. Police also alerted everyone inside, and ensured the people in the trailer and the two trailers on each side were evacuated.
Sadly, the trailer where the boy lived did burn down, and the pet did not survive. The two trailers to the side were also left uninhabitable.
The fire also melted the globe of a lamp post, and damaged a Brougham Drive street sign.
No one was injured or hospitalized.