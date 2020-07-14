CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people are in custody after a car crash on Lake Shore Drive ended with an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.
The victims, two women ages 21 and 22 and a 22-year-old man, were driving on Lake Shore Drive when the car in front of them stopped abruptly, causing a crash around 1:30 a.m.
The offenders then exited their vehicle and approached the victims with a gun and started punching and robbing them at gunpoint. Police said one of the male offenders displayed a handgun at the 22-year-old male victim, while the other male offender hit the windshield with a bat.
Police said personal property was taken from the victims.
The offenders drove away, but police located the offenders in the 2400 block of South Federal Street and arrested two men and one woman. Charges are pending.
The victims refused medical treatment.
This is a developing story.