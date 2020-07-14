CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot Tuesday evening near the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line station at 79th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Two female victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and a third was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital, according to the Fire Department. All were in good condition.
Officials could not immediately confirm the ages of the victims or their conditions.
The CTA said the station was being bypassed.
Further details were not immediately available.