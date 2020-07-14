CHICAGO (CBS) — Fly dumpers were caught on camera in West Englewood with a massive dump truck overnight Monday into Tuesday.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina found out the mess they behind is helping the city track them down.

The fly dumpers left such a big mess that it took three city trucks to clean it up Tuesday.

A Ring doorbell camera caught it all – a massive dump truck pulling down an alley near 58th and Wood streets, backing up into a lot, and dumping mound after mound of trash.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) has had it.

“You cannot disrespect our neighborhoods and use them as your own personal garbage dumps,” he said. “None of my residents, none of my neighbors deserve to wake up in the morning and find literally tons of garbage dumped right behind their homes.”

Just in the past year, the alderman’s office has spent about a $250,000 of its budget cleaning up after fly dumpers.

Lopez said he is serious about making whoever was behind the fly dumping pay for it.

“This was easily several thousands of taxpayer dollars spent to clean up someone’s private problem,” Lopez said. “I think that person should be held accountable to reimburse the City of Chicago, once we can connect them to this dump.”

Something left behind could help connect the dots. Some address labels have a name and address that match current city building permits on the Northwest Side.

One permit was pulled at the end of last month.

We checked out that Northwest Side site and found a building under construction, but no one home.

On Tuesday night, the city’s Department of Buildings and the alderman’s office were working on tracking the owner and their contractor down.

“To find out why exactly their debris from the North Side of Chicago found its way into the South Side – West Englewood,” Lopez said.

The city’s minimum for a first time illegal dumping offense is $1,500.

We’ll follow up on what the men behind the mess left at the West Englewood site will face.