CHICAGO (CBS) — Motorists in Chicago are getting more than two extra weeks to display city vehicle stickers and residential parking permits before they risk getting a ticket.
Beginning Aug. 1, the city will resume enforcement of residential permit parking requirements and expired vehicle stickers, according to the mayor’s office. That will give vehicle owners an extra 16 days to purchase their stickers or residential parking permits online, or to visit a City Clerk’s office location, Department of Finance payment center, or currency exchange to purchase one. To find a location for purchasing city vehicle stickers, click here.
Beginning this month, the city began ramping up parking ticket enforcement operations that had been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 1, the city resumed issuing tickets for violating street sweeping parking restrictions. On July 6, the city resumed normal booting operations.
The city originally planned to resume enforcement of vehicle stickers and residential parking permits on July 16, but now will resume enforcement on Aug. 1, due to a recent surge of people purchasing stickers and permits.