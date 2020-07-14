DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County’s drug crisis is exploding.

Heroin and other opioid overdoses are up 50%. And the coronavirus appears to be a major factor.

“We are on track to double the number of opioid-related deaths we saw last year,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “African Americans make up 24% of the county’s population, but half of the overdose opioid deaths this year.”

The Cook County Board President said the county had over 1,200 opioid deaths last year, but we have had more than 1,200 so far this year.