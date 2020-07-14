CHICAGO (CBS) — State officials announced 707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 25 additional deaths.
In the past day, Illinois has conducted 28,446 coronavirus tests, for a 2.5% positivity rate, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Over the past seven days, the statewide positive test rate is 3.0%, compared to a seven-day rate of 2.5% one week ago.
JUST IN: New #COVID19 cases drop to lowest number in over a week.
TUE: 707 new cases.
MON: 883 new caes.
SUN: 954 new cases.
SAT: 1.195 new cases.
FRI: 1,317 new cases.
THU: 1,018 new cases.
WED: 980 new cases.@cbschicago
— Chris Tye (@TVTye) July 14, 2020
IDPH said Illinois has had 155,506 confirmed virus cases and 7,218 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday night, 1,416 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 333 in intensive care, and 126 on ventilators. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have been relatively flat for the past two weeks.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Tuesday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.