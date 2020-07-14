CHICAGO (CBS) — In the first six months of legal recreational marijuana, the State of Illinois raked in $52 million in taxes.
A quarter of that will go to communities hit hardest by the war on drugs through the Restore, Reinvest and Renew Program.
So far users have spent almost $240 million on pot.
The Pritzker administration collected $34.7 million in cannabis excise taxes, and the Illinois Department of Revenue collected $18 million in sales taxes that will be shared with local governments.