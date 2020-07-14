CHICAGO (CBS) — A popular northwest Indiana Beach is shutting down.

Partly because Chicagoans came in numbers they couldn’t handle.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye has more from Whiting, Indiana on when it may be back open.

“Everyone in Chicago were religiously wearing masks. When they come across the border, they forget about it,” said Whiting Mayor John Stahura.

The last day is a quiet day at the beach for Michelle Godinez and her son Gio to enjoy their good spot. So good, it became a magnet for those who live in that city 20 miles up the shore, where they have been beachless all summer.

“It’s insane. I mean, it’s always busy. But this year, with the Chicago beaches being closed, we have had an abundance,” Godinez said.

That coupled with heightened water levels means reduced social distancing options.

‘”So it’s a combination of things that are causing us some issues,” said Mayor Stahura.

Issues that mean for the next two weeks, summer at the shore has hit a speed bump. The park gets some upgrades, but the beach gets shut down.

For at least two weeks, yellow barricades will block access to the blue water beaches in the colorful town of Whiting.

“We were grateful we were able to get at least one day,” Godinez said.

The Indiana Dunes and Michigan City beaches are not taking similar action, but they have wider spaces to work with. CBS 2 checked with Evanston and Wilmette; they’re also keeping beaches open.

Whiting will regroup on re-opening plans in two weeks, likely welcoming residents back first, and after that they’ll re-open to the general public.