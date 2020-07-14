CHICAGO (CBS) — Lane Tech High School, one of the largest in Chicago, is considering changing its mascot.
One of the current logos for the Lane Tech Indians is considering changing its mascot and logo.
All the Lane Tech sports teams use the Indian name, and one of the logos features a Native American man in a headdress.
On Tuesday night, the school board decided it would hold two open forums before a vote on Aug. 4 about a possible change.
The vote comes just one day after the Washington, D.C. NFL team announced they will be retiring the Redskins name and Indian head logo, effective immediately.