CHICAGO (CBS) — Promising results were announced Tuesday for a possible COVID-19 vaccine with ties to Chicago.

The company that makes it, Moderna, announced late Tuesday that the mRNA-1273 vaccine has induced immune responses in all volunteers in this Phase 1 study.

The vaccine was given 28 days apart in three dose levels to 45 healthy participants between the ages of 18 and 55.

The vaccine induced binding antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein after the first vaccination, the release said. After two vaccinations, at day 57 of the study, antibody titers exceeded those in convalescent sera taken from 38 people who had COVID-19, a Moderna news release said.

Moderna said the vaccine was “generally safe and well-tolerated.”

“The most commonly reported systemic adverse events following second vaccination at the 100 µg (microgram) dose were fatigue (80%), chills (80%), headache (60%) and myalgia (53%), all of which were transient and mild or moderate in severity,” Moderna said in the news release. “The most common solicited local adverse event at the 100 µg dose was pain at the injection site (100%), which was also transient and mild or moderate in severity. Evaluation of clinical safety laboratory values grade 2 or higher and unsolicited adverse events revealed no patterns of concern.”

The next step will be a 30,000-participant Phase 3 study set to start July 27. Some of the volunteers for that study will be in Chicago

The University of Illinois at Chicago will be conducting the study at the end of the month.

Dr. Richard Novak is the head of infectious diseases at the University of Illinois at Chicago and the lead investigator of the UIC Phase 3 trial.

“We want to measure whether or not we can prevent infection entirely,” Novak said in June. “Which means people will not even get infected with the virus.”

In Chicago, UIC will look for 1,000 participants in hard-hit communities, like Pilsen, Little Village, and Englewood to take part in the trial. They’ll be given a placebo or the vaccine to determine if the vaccine works.

The study at UIC had been set to begin July 9, but was delayed until July 23 as it awaited Food and Drug Administration approval and researchers made sure they have enough doses of the vaccine and the placebo.

If the Phase 3 trial goes well, regulators would have to give final approval. Moderna said it will have as many as a billion doses beginning next year.