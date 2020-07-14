CHICAGO (CBS) — This summer’s been especially tough for our seniors, as many have been cooped up by the pandemic for months, but on Tuesday one special lady got a little taste of summer dropped off at her front door.
Irene Nicosia lives at the Grace Point Place memory care community in Oak Lawn. They built a beachfront in the backyard, and on Tuesday Irene got a visitor who can’t see her everyday — her husband and high school sweetheart, Dominic.
Their 63rd anniversary is coming up in October.
“Everyone says ‘Did you get married when you were 15 years old?’” he said. “No, she was 15, I was 16. I was actually getting ready to join the Navy at 18, and I said, ‘Wait a minute, what if I come out, and you’re not here?’ She said ‘I’ll be here.’”
Dominic said they got married after she graduated high school, “and it’s been wonderful ever since.”
Their daughter, Donna, works at Grace Point, so she gets to see her mom every day.
While a lot of people might want 2020 to end soon, the folks at Grace Point Place are enjoying their backyard beach, and hoping for an endless summer.