CHICAGO (CBS) — We are watching two disturbances merge over Missouri and head in our direction.
Dew points are surging into the 70s ahead of the system.
Debris clouds and showers have kept conditions stable for now. But as this feature comes together, our storm threat increases from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center has areas closer to St. Louis and southwest Illinois under the greatest risk. We still could see very heavy rain and damaging winds with the strongest cells.
Thursday and Friday are mostly sunny, with highs of 85 and 91, respectively.
Weekend heat locks in place with highs both days in the mid-90s and a heat index up to 105 degrees.