CHICAGO (CBS)– A Cook County commissioner is pushing for people in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood to “Be Counted.”
Commissioner Alma Anaya talked about the importance of taking part in the 2020 Census because of the critical part it plays in securing resources.
“We know that a lot of the resources, the funding that comes into the parks, the schools, our roads, is allocated using census data,” Anaya said. “If the community is undercounted, the resources will not get to the communities.”
You can fill out your Census questionnaire online at 2020census.gov.