CHICAGO (CBS) — The seven-day average number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana has more than doubled in the past three weeks, and, in Lake County, that number is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Indiana state health department, the seven-day average for the state now stands at 619, up from about 300 cases on June 22. In Lake County, that number has peaked at 79, up from and average of 12 cases on June 16. The average number of tests has also been declining over the past three weeks, but has increased in the past few days, the data showed.

In Lake County, the average positve test rate had dipped on about 6% in early June, but has since jumped to 9% now. That test rate is an indicator of the spread of the coronavirus, which casuses the COVID-19 disease. Experts say a positivity rate of under 5% is desirable.

The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website. Here are the updated numbers:

🔹 Total positive cases: 53,370

🔹 Total deaths: 2,592

🔹 Tests reported to ISDH: 586,589 Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/W8ZfVrZCST — Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) July 15, 2020

In terms of demographics, Hoosiers between the ages of 20-29 now have the highest share of infections, both statewide and in Lake County. All of these increases come after the state expanded access to bars and restaurants and as people enjoyed group activities on the Fourth of July holiday. All of those behaviors are considered by experts to have the highest risk of contracting COVID-19. These numbers also come one month before the start of school, which could cause cases to rise even further.

Another statistic that is cause for concern: The number of hospitalizations has been rising over the past few weeks, from 595 in late June to 881 as of Tuesday. The state says 35% of its intensive care unit beds are available, as well as 84% of ventilators to treat the most severely ill patients.