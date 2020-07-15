REALTIME WEATHER:Tornado Watch For Some Areas To South Of Chicago
By Matt Zahn
CHICAGO (CBS) — Anthony Rizzo is hopeful he won’t have to start the season on the injured list. The Cubs’ first baseman has been a spectator the last week of camp due to his back issues.

An MRI confirmed what he and the Cubs suspected: that some swelling has been causing spasms. They will continue to try to treat it.

“It’s frustrating just because how physically in shape I felt like I was coming in. Just can’t control the flare ups,” he said. “We’re going to take it day-to-day. I’d rather miss a couple games early if necessary than a big chunk.