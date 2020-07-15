CHICAGO (CBS) — Anthony Rizzo is hopeful he won’t have to start the season on the injured list. The Cubs’ first baseman has been a spectator the last week of camp due to his back issues.
An MRI confirmed what he and the Cubs suspected: that some swelling has been causing spasms. They will continue to try to treat it.
Anthony Rizzo says back issue is "frustrating." Felt like he was in great physical shape coming in. #Cubs @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/UfyTqgZUUC
— Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 15, 2020
“It’s frustrating just because how physically in shape I felt like I was coming in. Just can’t control the flare ups,” he said. “We’re going to take it day-to-day. I’d rather miss a couple games early if necessary than a big chunk.