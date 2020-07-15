CHICAGO (CBS) — Dominik Kubalik is one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy, given to the top rookie in the NHL.
He led all first-year players with 30 goals in 68 games.
As for who will be trying to stop goals for the Blackhawks, trade deadline pickup Malcom Subban appears to be in a three-way battle with Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen, with Corey Crawford still out for undisclosed reasons.
“It obviously may be the opportunity of a lifetime, but for me it’s just taking it day by day and continuing to work hard and make sure I’m ready for if I get an opportunity,” said Subban.
Subban has 58 starts but played only one minute for the Hawks before the shutdown.