CHICAGO (CBS) — Fans say Manny’s Deli in the South Loop is about as Chicago as it gets, a favorite of everyone from politicians to millennials.
But the owners said in the pandemic, the restaurant is hurting and they’re asking for a little help from their friends.
Manny’s Deli put out this plea on social media writing “we’re struggling. This isn’t a joke.”
And it seems people are getting the message, with posts including thousands of likes and shares as well as and comments promising orders.
We are struggling. This isn’t a joke. Support your fav deli for dinner tonight. Thx
The cafeteria-style deli has been serving up everything from corned beef to knishes on South Jefferson Street since 1942.
Manny’s said it is delivering to select suburbs to try and make up for the losses.