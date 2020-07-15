CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was hit and dragged by a Jeep in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning. Now, police area searching for the hit-and-run driver responsible.
The incident took place just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at Potomac and Cicero avenues.
The 28-year-old man told police the driver was honking his horn at him, so he told the driver to stop. He said they started arguing before the driver hit him and took off.
The 28-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition with lacerations and bruises to his body.
The driver of the Jeep has not been identified.