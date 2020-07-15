CHICAGO (CBS) — A second man has been charged in the July 4th shooting death of 7-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was slain while playing in her grandmother’s front yard in the South Austin neighborhood.

Chicago Police said 22-year-old Davion Mitchell has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

According to published reports, Mitchell was denied bail at a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon. During the hearing, Cook County prosecutors reportedly said Mitchell is one of three men caught on surveillance video as they opened fire on July 4 in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue.

The accused getaway driver, 33-year-old Reginald Merrill, also has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the shooting. He was ordered held without bail last week. Police are still seeking two other gunmen.