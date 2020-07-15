CHICAGO (CBS) — A second man has been charged in the July 4th shooting death of 7-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was slain while playing in her grandmother’s front yard in the South Austin neighborhood.
Chicago Police said 22-year-old Davion Mitchell has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.
According to published reports, Mitchell was denied bail at a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon. During the hearing, Cook County prosecutors reportedly said Mitchell is one of three men caught on surveillance video as they opened fire on July 4 in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue.
The accused getaway driver, 33-year-old Reginald Merrill, also has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the shooting. He was ordered held without bail last week. Police are still seeking two other gunmen.
Police and prosecutors have said Natalia was playing in her grandmother’s front yard when four men pulled up in a white Subaru Legacy, and four passengers got out and started shooting.
Natalia she was shot in the head. A Chicago Police officer gave Natalia CPR, but she did not survive. She was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. At the time she was killed, Natalia, who had had just finished the first grade at Crown Community Academy of Fine Arts Center, was visiting her grandmother for a 4th of July party.
A 32-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, police said. He transported himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle and a graze wound to the leg.
The shooting was apparent retaliation for a June 29 shooting that killed one of the gunmen’s brothers, authorities have said. Police and prosecutors said the suspects are purported gang members who believed the gunman from the earlier shooting lived on the same block of Latrobe as Natalia’s grandmother.