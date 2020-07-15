CHICAGO (CBS)– A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound after shots were fired in the South Loop Tuesday night.
Police said the teen was walking near south Michigan Avenue and 11th Street, around 10:30 p.m., when he say two groups arguing. Police said someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.
A stray bulled grazed the teen’s face. The teen self transported to Northwestern Hospital and was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he is in good condition.
Police said there were reports of multiple shots fired.
No arrests have been made.