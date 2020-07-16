CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-month-old baby and two adults were shot and wounded late Tuesday on the Near North Side.
The shooting happened near Hudson Avenue and Blackhawk Street, police said said.
Police News Affairs Deputy Director Tom Ahern tweeted that two adults and a 5-month-old suffered gunshot wounds.
The Fire Department said the adults — ages 19 and 30 — self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, while the 5-month-old was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.
Two suspects were in custody as of 8 p.m. Police said they were apprehended miles away in the 3900 block of South Princeton Avenue.
A gun was recovered, police said.
Further details were not immediately confirmed.
The boy is at least the 12th child age 10 or under to be shot in Chicago since mid-June. Four of those children have died:
- On July 4th, 7-year-old Natalia Wallace was shot in the head while playing in her grandmother’s front yard in the South Austin neighborhood. Police and prosecutors say a group of gunmen opened fire on the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue, in apparent retaliation for an earlier shooting that killed a brother of one of the shooters. The accused getaway driver is being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Police are looking for the three shooters.
- On June 28th, 10-year-old Lena Nunez was killed when a stray bullet pierced the window of an apartment in Logan Square, as a group of men apparently was shooting at someone else on the street outside.
- On June 27th, 1-year-old Sincere Gaston was shot and killed while riding home from the laundromat with his mother in Englewood. His mother was also grazed by a bullet. Police have said the shooter may have been targeting Sincere’s father, who was not in the car.
- On June 20th, 3-year-old Mekhi James was shot in the back while riding in his stepfather’s SUV on the 600 block of North Central Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but later was pronounced dead. Police have said the shooter was targeting the 27-year-old stepfather.