CHICAGO (CBS)– A local nonprofit is hosting a back-to-school drive to benefit over 700 children in need as the new school year approaches.
Kids Above All, located at 765 W. Higgins Road, is asking individuals and businesses to donate backpacks and other school supplies. The nonprofit benefits children in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake counties through resources and education.
Kids Above All has a donation list as well as an Amazon Wishlist for anyone interested in donating.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through September 1 at Kids Above All. Drop off reservations are required.
To reserve a drop off slot, call 773-867-7361.