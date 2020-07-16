NILES, Ill. (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Niles Thursday afternoon.
Niles police were called at 2:40 p.m. for the accident in the 8200 block of North Waukegan Road.
Police said the boy was riding his bicycle east across Waukegan Road at Cleveland Street. Independent witnesses said they saw the boy was in the boy ride directly in front of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the middle lanes of northbound Waukegan Road.
The Silverado hit the boy. The driver, an 18-year-old man from Niles, stayed on the scene, police said.
The boy was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the Silverado did not show signs of impairment. He did not show any signs of impairment from alcohol or drugs.