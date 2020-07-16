CHICAGO (CBS) — A car with a body inside was pulled from the Little Calumet River on the city’s Far South Side Thursday afternoon.
Around 1:52 a.m. Thursday, someone called police and said a white vehicle headed west in the 100 block of East 130th Street went into the river. At that time, police conducted a search and did not find anything.
But at 3 p.m., police Marine United divers found the car in the river at 130th Street and Indiana Avenue with a body inside.
Area two detectives were investigating.