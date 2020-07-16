CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week through this job crisis.
This week, Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, is exploring a resource on LinkedIn called ProFinder.
“If people are unemployed or need additional income and want to put themselves out there to earn some extra dollars, they can list themselves as a ‘Pro’ on ProFinder,” Alves said.
To do this, you start by creating a profile. It’s the first thing potential clients will see. LinkedIn members can make a request for a service they need. Once LinkedIn finds a request that matches your expertise, they’ll send you an email.
“Anything from accounting services to marketing to career coaching services and so much more,” Alves said.
Other professional service categories on ProFinder include real estate, home improvement, software development, financial services and photography.