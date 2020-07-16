CHICAGO (CBS)– When the owners of Manny’s Deli put out a plea on social media, the response was overwhelming.
Manny’s Deli tweeted “We’re struggling. This isn’t a joke.”
Long lines of customers stood outside waiting to order after the post was retweeted more than 2,000 times.
“We are crying with joy– Chicago, you came through,” Manny’s Deli owners tweeted in response to the support.
Manny’s Deli set up a Gofundme page to help feed the community. Owners are using the money raised to give meals to families in need. The page has already raised $33,000.