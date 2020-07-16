CHICAGO (CBS) — Last week, Chicago police officers responding to a call in an unmarked car hit and killed a man riding a scooter on the far South Side near 118th and Halsted in West Pullman.
Thursday the family of Mario Winters said they are filing a lawsuit against the police department.
“This case is about one thing. It’s about the willful and wanton actions, reckless actions, of Chicago police officers driving in our communities. It really hurts me that this continues to happen on the South Side and West Side of Chicago,” said attorney Andrew Shroth.
CBS 2 reached out to Chicago police for a response, and a spokesperson said they cannot comment on cases with pending litigation.