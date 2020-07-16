CHICAGO (CBS) — A young man died Thursday afternoon, after he went swimming in the turbulent waters of Lake Michigan off Promontory Point, and never resurfaced, Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters responded to Promontory Point, at 5500 South Lake Shore Drive, after the young man went missing while swimming in the lake. Chicago Fire Department divers eventually located the victim, after he had been underwater for 30 to 45 minutes. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s friends told rescue teams he was a good swimmer, but divers who went in described the water as a “washing machine” because of the high waves and strong currents. The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for the Chicago lakefront Wednesday night through 3 p.m. Thursday, due to waves up to 6 feet high, and strong rip currents and structural currents.
Full response confirmed people in water 5500 south at lakefront searches underway pic.twitter.com/eLlS7gWc8S
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 16, 2020
A Fire Department spokesperson said there is a “severe undertow” on Lake Michigan on Thursday, and rock walls like those at Promontory Point are especially dangerous to swim near.
Promontory Point also is two blocks from the closest beach, and does not have a lifeguard station even when the city’s beaches are open. The city’s beaches currently are closed due to the pandemic, and lifeguards are not on duty.