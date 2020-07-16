CHICAGO (CBS) — Closed for the past four months due to the pandemic, the Museum of Science and Industry will reopen to the public on Aug. 1, offering free admission to guests for two weeks.

Before reopening to the public, the museum will host three member-only days from July 29-31.

“We’re excited to invite guests to explore science with us again,” MSI vice president of strategy and marketing Matt Simpson said in a statement. “As one of the largest science museums in the world, our exhibit galleries are big enough to fit an entire submarine, a dozen cars and trains, and even a 727 airplane. It’s a great place to discover science in a way you never could at home.”

Capacity will be limited to 2,000 guests when the museum reopens, less than the 25% capacity limit under the state’s reopening guidelines. All guests will be required to purchase timed admission tickets in advance at msichicago.org to reduce crowding. Tickets will be delivered via email, to allow for no-contact entry on mobile phones. Admission for all guests will be free through Aug. 14.

Face coverings will be required for all guests ages 2 and older, and the museum will be using physical distancing measures inside.

High-touch areas will be disinfected hourly, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the museum. Some exhibits will be closed or modified to reduce crowding. Tours of the Coal Mine and the U-505 submarine will be suspended, although the U-505 exhibit space will remain open. The Idea Factory and Future Energy Chicago exhibits will be closed.

The museum has rescheduled the opening of the “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” exhibit until next year. Originally scheduled to open in October, the new dates will be March 4, 2021 through March 6, 2021. Guests who already purchased tickets will be contacted to reschedule their visit.

MSI’s iconic north doors also will be open for entry for the first time in 15 years, and the museum also will be setting up a tent and tables on its front lawn, to offer food and beverage sales for guests, who can use the large grass lawn for picnics.

For more information on the museum’s reopening plans, visit msichicago.org/welcome