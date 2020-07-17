CHICAGO (CBS)– Three crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway are causing major delays for commuters Friday morning.

Two people died and multiple people were injured in the southbound lanes on the expressway.

At least 2 people dead and multiple injured in 3 crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning. CBS 2’s @loukleinberg is on the scene. Southbound lanes closed. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/2PAgjuhnZG — Elyssa Kaufman (@ElyssaKaufman) July 17, 2020

1:27 a.m

One person was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver after two vehicles were involved in a crash at 83rd Street in the southbound lanes.

After the crash, occupants of one of the vehicles exited and left their vehicle in a lane of traffic, according to Illinois State Police. One of the occupants who left the vehicle was fatally struck.

Police said the other vehicle involved relocated out of traffic 83rd Street.

Southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at 79th Street.

1:30 a.m.

An infant was seriously injured in a crash in the southbound lanes at 87th Street.

The infant inside one of the multiple cars involve din the crash was seriously injured and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

One other person was also injured in this crash.

3:54 a.m.

One person is dead after a multiple-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway ended in a car fire.

According to Illinois State Police, two or three cars crashed in the southbound lanes at 73rd Street just before 4 a.m.

Police said the crash resulted in a car fire. A person in that car was trapped when the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The person was later pronounced dead.

Southbound lanes are closed at 73rd Street and traffic is being diverted at 75th street.

This is a developing story.