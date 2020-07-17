CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were struck by a car while trying to cross Lake Shore Drive Thursday night.
According to Chicago police, a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were walking eastbound on Chicago Avenue and attempted to cross the street against the light when they reached the median.
Police said they were struck, in the 800 block of northbound Lake Shore, by a Mitubishi sedan traveling with the green light.
The man and woman were taken to Northwestern Hospital with lacerations and neck injuries.
Police said the female driver of the sedan was not injured but her two passengers, 12 and 15-year-old girls, were transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital for observation. They are in good condition.
No charges or citations are expected in relation to the crash, police said.