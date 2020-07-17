CHICAGO (CBS)– A body pulled from a car in the Little Calumet River Thursday afternoon has been identified as Darris Johnson, who had been missing since Saturday.

The Medical Examiner confirmed the body was 50-year-old Johnson on Friday morning.

Early Sunday morning, a 9-1-1 caller reported a white car that went into the river at 130th Street. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, a car with a matching license plate was pulled from the river along with an “unresponsive victim.”

The body was found in the car and had not been identified as of Thursday night.

Darris Johnson,50, last seen Saturday night. Early Sunday a 911 caller reported a white car went into river on 130th. A search of the river was unsuccessful. Today, a car matching the same license plate as his was pulled from river with an “unresponsive victim” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/hOTb6ADDYY — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) July 17, 2020

Police on Tuesday put out a missing persons alert for Darris Johnson, 50, who was missing from the 9300 block of South Peoria Street.

He was last seen leaving a party at 8:15 p.m. that night.