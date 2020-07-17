DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of protesters and Chicago police officers squared off at Chicago’s Grant Park Friday night.

A large group of protesters at a rally to defund the police was seen attempting to tear down the Columbus statue in the park.

Police were seen taking at least one man away from the scene in handcuffs.

This is a developing story. 