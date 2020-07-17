CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of protesters and Chicago police officers squared off at Chicago’s Grant Park Friday night.
A large group of protesters at a rally to defund the police was seen attempting to tear down the Columbus statue in the park.
Protesters are currently trying to pull down the Columbus statue in Grant Park @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/DAGcrsYzvD
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) July 18, 2020
Police were seen taking at least one man away from the scene in handcuffs.
Protesters clash with @Chicago_Police following reports of fights with offficers after a Defund Police rally @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/yNoejl7e2q
— Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) July 18, 2020
