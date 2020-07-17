CHICAGO (CBS) — Coming soon to a door near you – U.S. Census takers.

It was just announced that Chicagoland is one of 15 carefully-selected locations to test door-knocking operations during the coronavirus pandemic. What does that look like physically and financially?

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory checked in with the federal government.

The last time we peppered top U.S. Census officials with spending questions, it was in person – before the pandemic. This time, it was over Zoom.

Victory: “At this point, how over=budget is the Census?”

Census Chief Public Information Officer Michael Cook: “The census is actually on budget.”

Cook told CBS 2 the $15 billion operation is on track when it comes to finances and compliance.

“Fortunately, the current situation with people staying at home has actually had a positive effect on self-response,” he said.

Still, COVID-19 upended the government’s carefully-calculated data collection plan for people who fail to fill out their questionnaires.

“We will actually go to your house and complete the form right there with you,” he said.

He is describing the census-taker process. It was supposed to be finishing up at the end of the month, but was suspended until now.

“Come August 11 and even earlier in some locations across the country, we are going to be soft launching our door knocking,” Cook said.

One of those soft-launch location is Sweet Home Chicago, where only 55 percent of residents have filled out the Census, compared to 62 percent of people nationwide.

Government workers will be knocking in Chicago on July 30, almost two weeks earlier than most of the U.S.

Specific Places Census Takers Are Headed on July 30 In Our Area

Map Of Other Places Census-Takers Are Dispatched

Victory: “Does it have to do with our containment of COVID and also our low response comparatively? Like, are those all factors?”

Cook: “The soft launch and the location that we’re soft launching don’t necessarily have to do with the impacts of COVID.”

Yet, COVID-19 is top-of-mind. Census-taking everywhere will now include carrying hand sanitizer and wearing a mask.

That reminds us – will purchasing all that PPE balloon costs? Cook said no.

“We’re being good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” he said.

We’ll keep checking on that.

The Census affects how much money and congressional representation your community receives for the next 10 years. You can avoid a visit from a census-taker by filling out your questions online.