CHICAGO (CBS) — Keep the sunscreen and shades handy because the hot weather is not going anywhere for a while.
CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist said she’s watching severe weather take shape over North Dakota. The impressive complex will hold together and race eastward to Wisconsin tonight.
It is possible that some of the outflow boundaries from this system could produce storms near the Wisconsin/Illinois line toward daybreak. But it’s looking like most activity stays north of us.
There will be a Heat Advisory Saturday with heat index values to 105 degrees. Strong southwesterly winds will usher in the heat and humidity. A concern is that the heat index will hold in the upper 90s even after the sun is down.
Strong storms head on the way for late Saturday night with damaging winds and torrential downpours being the main hazards. Storm chance hangs around on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloud with a low of 73.
SATURDAY: Heat Advisory. It’ll be hot, humid and breezy with a high of 95.
SUNDAY: Chance of a storm with a high of 90.