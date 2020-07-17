CHICAGO (CBS) — Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton said they have not ruled out goalie Corey Crawford, but he remains out under the NHL’s “unfit to play” moniker.
In nine days the Hawks leave for Edmonton to begin play in one of the NHL’s two bubbles.
One of the biggest questions going into it is what to bring and not bring.
“I feel like I was playing a little bit too much X-box during the isolation and quarantine so I don’t really want to bring it with me,” said Patrick Kane. “It looks like it’s going to be an amazing schedule, so if you’re a hockey fan you’ll be able to watch hockey all day. It’ll be similar to those NCAA March Madness tournaments where you can watch college basketball all day and that’s pretty much all you do.”