CHICAGO (CBS)– One person is dead after a multiple-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway ended in a car fire.
According to Illinois State Police, two or three cars crashed in the southbound lanes at 73rd Street just before 4 a.m.
Police said the crash resulted in a car fire. A person in that car was trapped when the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The person was later pronounced dead.
Southbound lanes are closed at 73rd Street and traffic is being diverted off southbound lanes at 75th street.
This is a developing story.