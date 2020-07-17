Northbrook Native Jason Kipnis Added To Cubs' 40-Man RosterThe Chicago Cubs have added Northbrook native Jason Kipnis to the 40-man roster, meaning the veteran who was signed to a minor league deal has made the team.

Yoán Moncada Back At White Sox Camp After Testing Positive For COVID-19Moncada said he lost his sense of smell and taste for a few days but didn't experience any major symptoms and feels good now.

Kyle Hendricks On Being Selected As Opening Day Starting Pitcher For Cubs: 'I Want To Be That Guy For My Team'In front of the other starting pitchers, Cubs Manager David Ross let Kyle Hendricks know he would be the Opening Day starter.

Chicago Cubs Name Kyle Hendricks The Opening Day StarterIt was quite a moment for Kyle Hendricks and David Ross. Of course, the affable Ross was a bit more excited than the reserved Hendricks.

Top Defenseman Prospect Ian Mitchell To Wait Until Next Year To Join BlackhawksIan Mitchell is ineligible for the resumption of the NHL season. The Blackhawks finalized a contract that begins with the 2020-21 season rather than burns a year right now so he can practice with the team.

Aldermen Advance Agreement To Allow Cubs To Host 11 Weekend Night Games In Shortened 2020 Season“We’re excited to be playing baseball again. It’s good to be back on the field, even without fans in the ballpark,” Cubs executive vice president Mike Lufrano said.