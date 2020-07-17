CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs have added Northbrook native Jason Kipnis to the 40-man roster, meaning the veteran who was signed to a minor league deal has made the team.
It’s the first time Kipnis has had to go through a sort of tryout like this after nine seasons with the Indians that included two all-star appearances. He was ready to show he still had plenty left in the tank.
“I planned to prove it to any team that was going to take a chance on me and was very excited that I wound up back home here,” he said. “It’s really been something cool that I’m not taking for granted. I grew up coming to this field. It’s only going to get better from here, the more games we get to play and get fans, I just find myself probably enjoying this more than a normal guy might.”
Kipnis mentioned Chicago is the best city in the United States in the summer and is excited to finally spend one in the city.